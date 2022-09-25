Have you ever imagined what would Michael Jackson or John Lennon would have looked like had they been alive today? Some highly realistic images made waves recently on the Internet when a Turkey-based photographer used Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to create images of some forever-loved celebrities as if they were still alive.Also Read - The Royal Scandals And Controversies That Shook Britain In Elizabeth II's Reign

Alper Yesiltas, photographer and lawyer, calls this project, "As If Nothing Happened" and creates images of celebrities like Princess Diana, Freddie Mercury, Heath Ledger, John Lennon, Bruce Lee, etc. to show what they may have looked like, if they were still alive. His hyper realistic imagination has got us surprised. Take a look!

THIS IS HOW CELEBRITIES WOULD HAVE LOOKED IF THEY WERE STILL ALIVE:

Princess Diana

This is how the beloved people's princess, Lady Diana would have looked today, had she not died in that horrible car accident in 1997.

Elvis Presley

This is how the adorable singer Elvis Presley would have looked in his old age had he not prematurely died at the age of 42 in 1977.

Michael Jackson

Heart throbbing singer, dancer, performer Michael Jackson, who died too soon in 2010, would have looked like this in his old age.

Heath Ledger

Actor Heath Ledger died at the age of 28 as the result of an accidental drug overdose in January 2008.

John Lennon

Beatles singer John Lennon was fatally shot on December 8, 1980, at the age of 40.

Bruce Lee

Actor and Martial Arts legend Bruce Lee died at a young age of 32 in 1993 due to swelling of brain induced by medication.

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain, American musician, died at a young age of 27 from a self-shot wound.

Paul Walker

Paul Walker, actor best known for ‘Fast and Furious’ died at the age of 40 from injuries sustained in a car crash.

“For future projects, there are various things I imagine about real life using AI technology. Like ‘Life in 2050’ and ‘Alternate Museum’,” said the photographer. In his next project which focuses on images that show what would have people looked like if “Great Events Had Not Happened” to them.