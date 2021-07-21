London: As the world continues to battle Covid-19, face masks and PPE kits have become an integral part of our lives. However, improper discarding of masks has posed a serious environmental problem for both humans and animals alike. That’s why a designer in Britain came up with an unique idea of utilizing used face masks and transforming them into something beautiful. Designer Tom Silverwood made a stunning wedding gown using 1500 discarded face masks. Recyclable plastic PPE has been used around the waist to give it the fitted shape.Also Read - Bride & Groom Flee Wedding Midway as Cops Raid Venue Over Violation of Covid Norms

Notably, he made the gown with funding from the wedding planner website ‘Hitched’. The frilly white wedding dress was unveiled at a photoshoot near St Paul’s Cathedral in London. It also marked ‘Freedom day’ – the end of Covid restrictions placed on weddings in England.

See pictures of the gown here:

The dress also serves to highlight the waste that disposable plastic PPE has on the environment, with Hitched claiming that 100 million disposable masks are thrown away in the UK every week.

Sarah Allard, the editor of Hitched, told The Drum, “We’re overjoyed that weddings will be returning in England without legal restrictions from today. With thousands of weddings set to take place this summer, couples can now look forward to dancefloors reopening, standing drinks receptions and photographs full of smiling faces with PPE restrictions lifting.”

“However, we cannot ignore the waste problem that has been created as a result of the pandemic, and now that the guidance on masks at weddings has finally changed we wanted to create a garment that not only symbolized how far we’ve come both as a united industry and as a nation, but also puts those unused masks to good use,” she added.