Viral: Pilot, Her Husband Thrashed By Mob In Delhi’s Dwarka For Abusing 10-Yr-Old Help | Watch

The viral clip shows the woman pilot, who is still in her pilot’s uniform, being manhandled, held by her hair and slapped by several women.

New Delhi: An uptown couple were beaten by a mob in Delhi’s Dwarka on Wednesday for employing a 10-year-old girl as domestic help and allegedly torturing and physically abusing the child. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media platforms shows the woman, a pilot by profession, and her husband, who is also an airline staffer, being thrashed by locals.

Kalesh b/w a woman pilot ,her husband, also an airline staff, and mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing herpic.twitter.com/oTtvseN3rr — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 19, 2023

According to an India Today report, the minor girl, who had been employed as domestic help by the couple two months ago, was allegedly physically abused by the woman pilot and her husband during this period. A relative of the child recently notice the abuse when he discovered visible injury marks on her face and body and immediately informed the cops.

Upon hearing of the child’s ordeal, an irate mob consisting of the girl’s family members and others from her community, cornered the couple’s home in Dwarka at around 9 AM on Wednesday morning and beat them up while they were seemingly on their way to work, the report said.

As per the police, a relative of the minor girl noticed her injuries which led to an infuriated crowd gathering at the couple’s residence today and manhandling them.

“Investigation has revealed that the 10-year-old girl had been working as a domestic help for the couple for the past two months. She was allegedly beaten by them. The relative of the girl noticed this today, which led to a crowd gathering at the couple’s residence and confronting/manhandling them,” the report quoted the police as saying.

They said that based on a complaint by the girl’s family, a case has been registered against the husband and wife on charges of child labour, physical abuse, and endangerment of a minor, adding that the 10-year-old girl has been counselled and sent for a medical examination.

The abuse also triggered speculations of alleged sexual harassment; however, a senior police officer refuted the rumors, saying that there are no allegations of sexual harassment against the accused couple.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harshvardhan said no allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled against the woman and her husband. The top cop added that the girl had been employed through her relative, who also works as help in a nearby household.

