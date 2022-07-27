PM Modi meets 5-year-old kid: Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a very special guest at the Parliament House; a 5-year-old kid whose innocence has made the occasion go viral on the net.Also Read - BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Makes A Massive Claim, Says 21 TMC MLAs Are in Touch With Him

Actually, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP MP from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Anil Firojiya and his family at the Parliament House. Anil Firojiya has a 5-year-old daughter named Ahana.

During the meeting, PM Modi asked 5-year-old Ahana if she recognized him? Little Ahana, replying in the affirmative, said, "Yes. You are Modi and come on TV every day."

After this, the PM asked Ahana if she knew what he did. To this Ahana replied, “Yes, you work in the Lok Sabha.”

The innocence of little Ahana completely won over PM Modi and everyone present there who burst into laughter upon hearing her replies to his questions.

PM Modi gave chocolate to Ahana.