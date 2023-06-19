Home

Viral Post Highlighting Doctors’ Handwriting Smartly Delivers Home The Point

Apart from the examination, diagnosis, and prescription, there is yet another challenge for the patient, as well as the pharmacist.

To decipher the prescription and other instructions jotted by the doctor.

Doctors’ Handwriting: We all know firsthand that getting sick and visiting a doctor is a huge task not only because it robs us of our energy and vigor but also because it heavily knocks on our pockets. But then we got the Hobson’s choice or else things might get worse.

Apart from the examination, diagnosis, and prescription, there is yet another challenge for the patient, as well as the pharmacist. And that is to decipher the prescription and other instructions jotted by the doctor.

A post is going viral that is aimed at highlighting the issue.

The post is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: 🤣🤣

WATCH THE POST HERE

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

The_Dad @JameyWilczewsk1: So true 👍

Figen @TheFigen_: Yeah very very true😂

HRH Princess MWG-Colesintramihi 🚺@AkaEncien: 😂🤣😂🤣I showed my Pharmacists this meme and they laughed out loud. The Pharmacist laughed because they agreed and confessed that sometimes they have to call the doctor and ask what medication was written on the prescription.😂🤣😂🤣

💙🫀BLUE🤍PULSE🫀💙@HighRainZeR: I swear my handwriting is at least readable 😆

SantéMentalité @SanteMentalite: I used to highlight the prescriptions with color crayons when I was a kid, I thought it made more sense after! 😂 🤣

Centauri73 @centauri73: A wise truck driver once said. “@#&$ @#$&*!”

Adrian @tiffosso: If he’s still alive… i’d like to see the translation:)

Mama G 🎹 🎤💞 @mamamiyah8: I felt that to my core. Both my parents are doctors and omg I always tell them “please have it typewritten and not handwritten” 🤣🤣😩😩

There is no doubt that many of us had our share of problems with the prescription, but it is also true that doctors all over the world are doing a noble job of using their education, training, skills, experience, and a lot more to help the patients in recovery and providing the best treatment possible and available at their end.

We all are grateful to these amazing people for their service to humanity and also tell them how much we value their expertise in the field of medicine.

