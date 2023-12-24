Viral: iPhone 12, Submerged In California River For 3 Months, Found In Working Condition

Home

Viral

A diver discovered an iPhone while cleaning the Stanislaus River and after drying the phone, he switched on the device after connecting it to a charger.

Remarkable Display Of Durability: The durability of smartphones is one of the most discussed topics among youths that often sparking debates, especially when it comes to iPhones. The internet is pouring with videos testing the durability of iPhones and other brands. In a similar vein, a recent incident in the United States has gone viral on the internet like a wildfire. A diver cleaning a river found an Apple iPhone which was covered in algae. Surprisingly, the iPhone was in perfect working condition even after being submerged for around three months in the Stanislaus River in Northern California.

According to Apple Insider, diver Lee discovered the algae-covered iPhone 12 in November. After cleaning the phone, he left the phone to dry for a few days. When Lee connected a charger to the iPhone and tried to switch it on after a few days, he was surprised to find that the phone turned on.

