The Last Message! Mother Of Two Announces Her Own Death On Internet, Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed

A mother from Brooklyn, battling cancer, announced her own death on the internet, leaving her followers heartbroken.

The Last Social Media Post! A heart-wrenching incident has emerged from New York, where a mother of two from Brooklyn, battling cancer, announced her own death in a social media post, leaving her followers devastated. Days after posting the heart-wrenching message, 38-year-old Casey McIntyre passed away on November 12 at her home.

Sharing some pics of her husband and two kids, Casey wrote on Instagram, “A note to my friends: if you’re reading this it means I have passed away. I’m so sorry, it’s horses*** and we both know it. The cause was a recurrence of my previously diagnosed stage four ovarian cancer.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.