By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
The Last Message! Mother Of Two Announces Her Own Death On Internet, Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed
A mother from Brooklyn, battling cancer, announced her own death on the internet, leaving her followers heartbroken.
The Last Social Media Post! A heart-wrenching incident has emerged from New York, where a mother of two from Brooklyn, battling cancer, announced her own death in a social media post, leaving her followers devastated. Days after posting the heart-wrenching message, 38-year-old Casey McIntyre passed away on November 12 at her home.
Trending Now
Sharing some pics of her husband and two kids, Casey wrote on Instagram, “A note to my friends: if you’re reading this it means I have passed away. I’m so sorry, it’s horses*** and we both know it. The cause was a recurrence of my previously diagnosed stage four ovarian cancer.”
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.