Viral Post: Who doesn't like their food delivered hot and fresh at home within minutes? It's such a convenience to be able to order any food of our liking from any restaurant of our choice just using our fingers. You need a phone of course, duh! However, sometimes amidst all the excitement and hunger pangs, we tend to overlook if we are paying the right price for the food we are getting or are we being overcharged for it. A Zomato customer from Mumbai recently took notice of it and posted it on social media, where it has now gone viral.

LinkedIn user Rahul Kabra shared images of a Zomato order bill and the offline bill of the same order, which had a noticeable difference in the total order amount. The orders were from a restaurant – 'The Momo Factory' – in Mumbai and comprised these items – Veg black pepper sauce, vegetable fried rice, and mushroom momo.

Rahul Kabra wrote in the caption, "I am doing an apple to apple comparison to online vs offline order. Here is what I noticed – Cost for offline order – INR 512. Cost for Zomato order – INR 690 (after applied discount of INR 75). Cost escalation 34.76% per order at INR 178 = (690-512)/512."

Check the viral post here:

“Assuming Zomato brings visibility and more orders to the food service provider, should it charge such a high price?,” Kabra added. The post soon caught the attention of many users who voiced their opinion for and against the pricing practices followed by food aggregators.

The post has garnered thousands of comments too. Take a look here:

“It will be better if they keep the menu as same and take their charges separately. At least there will be no grievance with the users,” one user commented.

“Very true… Even in Swiggy it’s the same… The price of every item in the menu is at least 10% more than what’s mentioned in the restaurant menu card… When they are charging separately for delivery, what is the point in fleecing us like this? These food delivery apps have come to the conclusion that whatever they charge, we are ready to pay as we have time constraints… They are taking undue advantage of our situation…,” another one wrote.

“And my observation, Zomato/Swiggy delivered packages have a lesser quantity than offline pickups from individuals,” added another user.

However, many people did not agree with these opinions and spoke in favour of the pricing policy of food delivery apps.

One user commented:

“Agreed but.

1. You didn’t account for delivery costs. Most restaurants do not deliver anymore.

2. For takeaway, there is a fuel cost.

3. Plus my time, cost to go and pick up food or wait for delivery without any time assurance.

4. Also, it’s not always the case. I just bought stuff for INR 930; the store sells it for INR 2100+.”

Another wrote: “What about paying the Delivery person a sizable amount for getting your food to your door? Esp now that fuel prices have risen?”

Another one wrote: “Returns, free food when order is late….to the people who are complaining.”

“You think they delivery guys salary and petrol expenses will come out of the investors/ founders pockets? It all have to be borne by the end customer,” another user added.

Zomato responds

Zomato took notice of the viral post and responded saying: “Hi Rahul, Zomato being an intermediary platform between a customer and a restaurant, does not have any control over the prices implemented by the restaurant partners on our platform.

That said, we have conveyed your feedback to the restaurant partner and have requested them to look into this.”