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"If You Love Dogs, Adopt A Stray": Viral post questions ethics of keeping Siberian Husky dogs in Indias scorching summers

“If You Love Dogs, Adopt A Stray”: Viral post questions ethics of keeping Siberian Husky dogs in India’s scorching summers

A social media post has gone viral questioning the ethics of keeping Siberian huskies and other cold country breed animals as pets in India, especially amid the scorching heat in North India. This has led to debate online over keeping these pets

Huskies are having a tough time in India's heat. Image courtesy: Instagram/huskyanuko

This year, the summer season is particularly hot with temperatures already touching nearly 50 degrees in some places in North India. In such a weather, the idea of keeping pets, especially those that are not adaptable to India’s heat, is troubling.

Revolving around the same, a social media post that recently went viral has reignited discussions in India about the ethics of raising cold-weather dog breeds in the country’s extremely hot climate. The discussion was triggered when an X user called out his neighbour for purchasing a Siberian Husky despite the extreme summer heat in India, where temperatures often rise above 45 degrees Celsius.

What led to the discussion?

In the viral post, Pratish Sharma questioned the ethics of keeping Arctic breeds such as Siberian Husky dogs in India’s hot weather conditions. He alleged that his neighbour, a government official, spent close to Rs 1 lakh on the dog last year, but the animal is now finding it difficult to cope with the rising temperatures.

Also Read: India’s hottest city bows to brutal heat, shuts down at 10 am as temperature crosses 48 degrees Celsius mark

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The viral post claimed that the Siberian Husky remains confined to an air-conditioned room for most of the day because of the intense heat. According to Sharma, the dog still struggles during short evening walks, leading him to argue that many buyers choose such breeds for prestige without considering their natural habitat requirements.

Neighbour who is a government officer bought a Husky last year for around ₹1 lakh. Now during 45°C summers, the dog has to stay inside an AC room just to survive. Even in the evening, it struggles with the heat outside. People say they love dogs, but then buy breeds that are… — Paritsh Sharrma (@Paritolkks) May 19, 2026

“Now during 45°C summers, the dog has to stay inside an AC room just to survive. Even in the evening, it struggles with the heat outside. People say they love dogs, but then buy breeds that are not even meant for Indian weather, mostly for status and show off. If you genuinely love dogs, adopt a stray. India already has millions of dogs that are naturally adapted to this climate,” the post read.

How did the internet react?

The viral post struck a chord on social media, where many users criticised pet owners for choosing exotic dog breeds for prestige while ignoring the animals’ well-being. Commenters pointed out that breeds like Siberian Husky, St. Bernard and Chow Chow are genetically built for freezing temperatures, not hot and humid weather.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh weather: RED ALERT, severe heatwave warning for 11 districts, Banda boils at 48°C – Check IMD forecast for Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad

Several animal welfare advocates criticised the practice of bringing in cold-weather breeds even as millions of native Indian stray dogs, which are better adapted to the country’s climate, are still without homes.

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