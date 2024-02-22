Home

Heartwarming Pic of Zomato Delivery Agent with Special Abilities Capture Internet's Affection; CEO Responds

Heartwarming Pic of Zomato Delivery Agent with Special Abilities Capture Internet’s Affection; CEO Responds

Viral Post: The photo of a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent, who delivers food on wheelchair has gone viral on the internet.

Heartwarming Pic of Zomato Delivery Agent with Special Abilities Capture Internet's Affection; CEO Responds

Zomato Delivery Agent Is Viral: A Zomato delivery agent has gone viral and has become an inspiration for youngsters. This delivery agent is paralysed and still delivering the food to customers by riding his wheelchair. The netizens are praising the delivery agent’s willpower and applauding the company’s ‘inclusivity’. The post was shared by X user Naraayan Kannan. In the post Kanan wrote, “Dear zomato and deepigoyal, More of this please. Best thing I’ve seen in a very long time from your company. Despite the errant drivers who have made life hell on the roads this is a special moment. This is as inclusive as it gets. His story is fascinating. Bravo!”

The picture showcases the positive vibes from the delivery agent, who can be seen gleeful while he was being clicked.

Dear @zomato & @deepigoyal More of this please. Best thing I’ve seen in a very long time from your company. Despite the errant drivers who have made life hell on the roads this is a special moment. This is as inclusive as it gets. His story is fascinating. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/MjjSNUpxhm — NK (@NaraayanKannan) February 19, 2024



The picture also caught the attention of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who reposted the Tweet on his official microblogging X (Twitter) handle.

Notably, the food delivery company in January announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Zomato Payments Private Limited (ZPPL) got the certificate of authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an ‘Online Payment Aggregator’

“We wish to inform that ZPPL has been granted a certificate of authorisation dated January 24, 2024, from the RBI to operate as an ‘Online Payment Aggregator’ in India with effect from January 24, 2024, as per the guidelines issued by the RBI,” Zomato said in an exchange filing.

The authorisation took effect on January 24, marking an important shift for Zomato Payments. This expansion broadens its scope from merely focusing on food delivery and restaurant discovery to now encompassing the domain of digital payments.

