Viral Post: Woman breaks up with boyfriend as he used AI to chat with her, internet says, ‘Bro…’

A woman broke up with her boyfriend after discovering he was using an AI chatbot to run their relationship. According to the woman, the AI was handling everything from sending daily text messages to resolving their arguments.

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Viral Post: Woman breaks up with boyfriend as he used AI to chat with her, internet says, ‘Bro…’ | Image: AI

Viral Post: Since the introduction of Artificial Intelligence, it has become a part of our lives. From students to big business houses, everybody is using AI assistance in their day-to-day lives. But sometimes, using AI may put people in trouble. A post by a woman has gone viral on the internet in which she shared her breakup story. According to the woman, she ended her relationship with her boyfriend after discovering that he had outsourced parts of their relationship to an AI agent. The woman said her boyfriend used an AI agent for daily texts and check-ins, to resolve arguments, and even plan dates.

Delia Lazarescu shared the incident on X. She claimed that her bestie had broken up with her boyfriend, who lives in San Francisco, when she discovered that he was using AI to manage the relationship.

As per the post, things the woman had interpreted as signs of care wereautomaticallyd sent by an AI bot. Things like thoughtful text messages, regular check-ins, good morning messages, conflict resolution and dinner plans.

“Turns out the thoughtful texts, the check-ins, the good morning messages, the conflict resolution, dinner date plans…all automated. My friend was emotionally attached to a cron job,” Lazarescu wrote in her post.

The claim quickly gained traction on X and spread like wildfire. The post also sparked a debate among users over whether automating a relationship is dishonest or just another way to use technology to manage relationships more easily.

A section of users mocked the man for taking automation to the next level, while others raised questions over whether the emotions behind a message matter if the words were generated by AI.