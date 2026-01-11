Home

Viral Post: Woman with two-line CV got job, but why did she thank guard?

Viral Post: A post of an entrepreneur has recently got traction on social media platforms and recently went viral on the internet. Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett recently shared a post about a recent hiring of an employee with no prior work experience. Steven, who is the founder and host of The Diary, the female candidate had a two-line CV but quickly proved to be one of his best hires.

Check The Viral Post Here

What Was The Reason?

In his post, Bartlett explained that the reason behind the hiring was that the female candidate thanked the security guard by name before she sit on the interview round. He further stated that, during the interview, she demonstrated that she is a quick learner.

What Quality Of The Candidate Impressed Interviewers The Most?

During the interview, when the female candidate didn’t know something, she honestly admitted it. She also explainedto interviewers how she would find the solution to the problems. After the interview, the candidate found out all the answers to all the questions she didn’t know and mailed them to Bartlett.

The candidate further sent thank-you notes to every interviewer. According to Bartlett. his company respects and values people who are ambitious and willing to work hard.

The Best Employees

The female candidate cracked the interview and got the job. Later, she went on to become one of the best employees. Bartlett stated that Technical skills and tools can be taught quickly, but character and ambition for the work cannot.

