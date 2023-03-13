Viral Video: Boy Plays Prank With Girlfriend, She Slaps His ‘Sensitive Spot’

Home

His girlfriend slaps him tightly on his lower back which is actually his private part.

Viral Video: Playing pranks with our friends, family members, and other close ones is a fun activity. It not only brightens our mood but also revitalizes our bonds. But there is one prank that we should play very carefully. The prank we are referring to is the one we play with our beloved. If it goes right then it would be a pleasant experience, but if it goes wrong then it would be nothing less than a nightmare.

A video of one such prank is being shared with you. It shows a young man inside a shop. He is wearing a hoodie the other way around, i.e., he has put it on from the chest side rather than the usual way. He is standing against a wall and covers his face with the hoodie. It looks like he is standing with his face toward the wall. His girlfriend arrives and slaps him tightly on his lower back which is actually his private part. He falls down moaning in pain while the girl keeps on calling him.

The video is shared on Instagram by @reels_parivaar.

I can tell you with first-hand experience that it hurts very badly down there. It’s almost like you are out of oxygen.

The lesson learned is that we should avoid pranks that might lead to any injury or harm otherwise clean, healthy pranks are the way to be.

