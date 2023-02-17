Home

Viral

Viral: Professor Waits For Students In Wrong Classroom, Hilarious Blunder Leaves Internet in Splits

Viral Video Today: Professor Joseph Mullins took the Microblogging site to express how disappointed he was when none of his students showed up for class.

Viral Video Today: The internet is full of funny tweets and interesting videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained. One such tweet is going viral on the social media platform — Twitter. A professor’s hilarious mistake has left the internet in splits. Professor Joseph Mullins took the Microblogging site to express how disappointed he was when none of his students showed up for class.

“Today, nobody showed up to my 8.15am class. 0 students of about 40. Sitting in the empty room, I email them, trying to disguise my hurt feelings.”2 mins later, I get a reply: “Professor, we think you might be in the wrong room.” So anyway off I go to live in a hole forever,” tweeted Mullins. The professor went on to say that when he decided to send an email to his students to express his hurt feelings, the response he received turned his sad situation into a humorous one.

Later in the post, Mullin wrote, “My wife really wants me to mention that I was sleep deprived because I got up at 4am to play Dungeons and Dragons with my friends in Australia.”

Today, nobody showed up to my 8.15am class. 0 students of about 40. Sitting in the empty room, I email them, trying to disguise my hurt feelings. 2 mins later, I get a reply: “Professor, we think you might be in the wrong room.” So anyway off I go to live in a hole forever. — Joseph Mullins (@josephmullins) February 14, 2023

Since posted, the viral tweet has received over 20 million views and 637.6K Likes. “I am dying but laughing *with* you I swear! I teach an 8am class this semester and would not at all be surprised if I did this. 8am is not my jam,” wrote one user. “If it makes you feel better one day my PI came in ranting about how none of her undergrad students showed up for their final exam, turns out she showed up to give the exam on the wrong day,” added another Twitter user.

A third user added, “OMG, an actual waking professorial angstraum.” Sharing an experience, a fourth user commented,”Back in my PhD years, I had to teach all early morning classes. Bentley U was a residential campus so most of the students just had to cross the pedestrian bridge from their dorms to get to the class. Needless to say, 90% of them always showed up in their pajamas).”

