Home

Viral

Viral: Railway Ticket From Pakistan To India By AC-3 Coach For Only Rs 4 | Watch Here

Viral: Railway Ticket From Pakistan To India By AC-3 Coach For Only Rs 4 | Watch Here

The viral rail ticket on social media has been shared on Facebook by a page named Pakistan Rail Lovers.

Viral: Railway Ticket From Pakistan To India By AC-3 Coach For Only Rs 4 | Watch Here (Image: Facebook/@PakRailLovers)

Viral Railway Ticket: A rail ticket from the time of independence is going viral on social media. This ticket is for traveling between Rawalpindi and Amritsar in Pakistan. This ticket has been issued for nine people. People are surprised to see such old tickets and prices on social media. At that time only 36 rupees and 9 annas were charged for the ticket of nine people. People are comparing it with the ticket price today and also expressing their reactions on social media.

HERE IS THE TRAIN TICKET

The viral rail ticket on social media has been shared on Facebook by a page named Pakistan Rail Lovers. Sharing the picture of the ticket, Pakistan Rail Lovers wrote, “A pic of a train ticket issued after independence on 17-09-1947, for 9 persons, for a travel from Rawalpindi to Amritsar, costing 36 rupee & 9 aanas. Probably a family migrated to India.”