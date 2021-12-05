Bijnor: An inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed road in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor didn’t go as smoothly as expected. One can also say the inauguration event went horribly wrong turning it into a major embarrassment for BJP MLA who was the guest of honour for the ceremony. The legislator Suchi Chaudhary turned completely furious when the newly-constructed road cracked open after she smashed a coconut on the road as a ritual to mark its inauguration.Also Read - Oops! Brand-New Road in UP Cracks Open After BJP MLA Slams Coconut During Inauguration | Watch

Following the incident, the unhappy MLA sat on a dharna and sought action against those responsible over the poor quality of the road and what she called a "grave misdemeanor". As per reports, a total of Rs 1,16,00,000 was spent on the construction of the road, according to sources.

On Thursday evening, the Bijnor MLA had gone to inaugurate the seven-km-long road near Kheda village. During the inaugural ceremony, she smashed a coconut on the road but it did not break and instead a gravel came off. When the MLA's husband Mausam Chaudhary, who was also there on the spot, used a shovel on the newly constructed road, the surface started disintegrating.

Executive engineer at the Irrigation Division Vikas Aggarwal said a sample has been taken for analysis. After the dramatic incident, a local laughed and said, “With state elections closing in, the authorities may have rushed with the inauguration event. Lucky the coconut didn’t land on someone’s head.”