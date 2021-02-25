Jaipur: A hilarious video of a reporter’s commentary from a wedding where the groom takes out his wedding baraat in a helicopter has taken the internet by storm. This hysterically funny reporting will definitely make you forget Pakistani television journalist Chand Nawab, who shot to fame after Nawazuddin Siddiqui played his character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The video which is going viral was posted on social media platform Twitter by a user Anurag Minus Verma. Also Read - BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 Final Match: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Bokaro Blossoms vs Dumka Daisies at 2:00 PM IST February 25

The funny video story was shot at Rajasthan’s Shekhawati, where the reporter says that a bizarre new trend of helicopter wedding have started in the region. The reporter can be seen standing near a house sporting a blue formal shirt and black sunglasses as he speaks on a microphone. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election 2021: Date to be Announced Soon, Check Seat Reservation and Details Here

He can be heard saying how a man from a simple family has hired a helicopter for his son’s wedding procession just to make the moment a memorable one. The reporter says how this is a matter of pride that helicopters are being used in such interior areas. Also Read - UP Man Spends 20 Yrs In Jail Before High Court Overturns His Conviction in Rape Case

In the video’s background, the man who shared the video says that this new trend of brides and grooms from small villages involving in ‘helicopter shaadis’ is a sign of ‘vikas’ and ‘pragati’ (development and progress) in remote areas. He starts the background commentary like this, “Yeh videos hai Shekhawati mein hone waale helicopter shaadi ke. Aaiye jaante hai ki yeh helicopter shaadi hoti kya hai. Yeh hai Ratangarh tehsil ka ek chhota sa gaaon. Yahaan pe ek naye trend ki shuruwaat hui hai jisme ek chote se gaaon mein bhi dulha-dulhan helicopter se baarat nikaal rahe hain. Yeh vikas aur pragati ka paryayvachi shabd maana gaya hai. (This is a video of a helicopter wedding held in Shekhawati. This is a small village in Ratangarh. A new trend of helicopter weddings have started here couple travels in a helicopter after their wedding. This is a sign of development and progress here).”

Meanwhile, in the video visuals, one can see people all dressed up and gathered in a field and waiting for the helicopter to arrive. A cow can also be seen running in the field. And to this, the commentator adds another humorous twist and says, “Yahaan gai bhi jaldi apna doodh nikalwaane jaa rahi hai taaki woh bhi waapas aake helicopter ko udta hua dekhe (The cow is also running towards its home so that it can get milked soon and get back fast to watch the helicopter fly).”

Watch the video here to know more and have a good laugh:

This is the story about Shekhawati , Rajasthan (my village is situated in same area). A bizarre new trend of helicopter wedding have started in this region. Watch to know more about this new ritual in these remote areas of Rajasthan. Part 1/2 👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/aL8Jc7Dnj8 — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) February 24, 2021

During the commentary, the man also described a decorated camel as a “designer unth”. Meanwhile, the reporter can also be seen speaking to the groom in the video, who said, “Bohat khushi ho rahi hai mujhe. Mere papa bohat achche hain. Duniya ke sabse achche papa hain (I am so happy, My father is the best).”

Further adding to the commentary, the man says, “Yeh hain dulhan ki vidaai ka drishya. Dulhan ki aankhon mein aansoon. Gamgeen maahol. Aur peeche hai aitihaasik helicopter. Shayad duniya ki itihaas mein aisa pehli baar hua hai ki yuvati itna rone ke baad helicopter mein chadh rahi hai aur isi tarah dulha dulhan ne Ratangarh mey itihas rach dia(This is a scene from the wedding where the bride leaves her parental home and the mood is intense and the environment is gloomy. But, amidst all this, you can see the historic helicopter in the background. Probably, this is the first time such an incident has happened in the world, wherein the bride is boarding the helicopter after shedding tears and this is how a bride and groom from this small village created history).”