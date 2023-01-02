Royal Enfield Bullet 350 cc for Just Rs 18,700? This Bill from 1986 is Going Viral

Bokaro: Can you believe to buy a Royal Enfield Bullet for just Rs 18,000? We can’t either! But once upon a time the bullet was available at that price and now an old bill of a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 cc is going viral on social media platforms. In this bill, the on-road price of the Bullet is shown just Rs 18,700. This bill circulating on the internet is said to be from 1986, which means it is about 36 years old.

At present the starting price of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 cc bike is priced at Rs. 1.60 lakh. But according to the bill going viral, in 1986 it was available for only Rs.18,700. The old bill that is going viral now has been

This bill has been shared on Instagram by a page named royalenfield_4567k. Since being shared, it has been seen by millions of people till now. Nearly, 60k people have also liked this post, while many people have given feedback on it. The post has been captioned, “1986 Royal Enfield 350cc.”

According to the post, this bill is of January 23, 1986. In this, along with the name of the dealer, its location has been mentioned as Bokaro (Jharkhand). The bill shows how a 350 cc Bullet motorcycle, which had an on-road price of Rs 18,800 at that time, was sold for Rs 18,700 after a discount.

Commenting on this viral old bill, a user wrote – “Now the parts of the bullet come in this much rupees”. Another user wrote, “My bike consumes oil in a month for this much money”, while the third one wrote, “Today one month’s EMI comes for this much”.