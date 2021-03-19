Gorakhpur: In another tale of saas-bahu fight, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur called the police to her home, after she had a fight with her mother-in-law. Thinking that it’s an urgent matter, the police had rushed to the house after receiving a complaint from the woman, and had no idea what the fight was all about. When they reached there, they were stumped to find out that the reason behind the complaint was actually a trivial fight between them. Also Read - Woman caught on CCTV camera trying to kill elderly mother in law; video goes viral

The woman complained to the cops that her mother-in-law served her stale food, that eventually made her fall sick repeatedly. She further alleged that her MIL would spend all day watching TV, according to a report by India Today. However, the elderly woman also had her own set of complaints against her DIL and went on to blame her instead.

Calling her a liar, the MIL told the cops that her bahu was always on her mobile phone and never helped her out with making food.

After hearing both the sides, the police officers convinced them to resolve their issues internally and drop their complaints. They also issued a warning and asked the woman to refrain from making frivolous complaints.