Sailing Like Bird Into Iceland Canyons Is Magical: Watch

Paragliding is one of the most popular recreational and competitive adventure sports.

Iceland was carved out over time by rivers and glaciers, leaving behind glorious scars in the formation of rugged canyons.

We have talked about adventure sports on this forum many times but such is the charm of the thrill it creates that every new venture feels like a fresh whiff of air. It not only energises but provides a new scenic natural canvas.

The video we are sharing shows a paraglider sailing smoothly in a deep canyon in Iceland, and it is a spectacular experience to watch it.

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Channel @ChannelInteres with the caption, “Paragliding into Iceland canyons! 🇮🇸”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Paragliding into Iceland canyons! 🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/HbR65qcWBf — Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) May 1, 2023

Paragliding is one of the most popular recreational and competitive adventure sports that is being practiced and enjoyed for about six decades now. It gives a feeling of flying high like a bird. The most interesting aspect of this exciting activity is that you don’t need an engine, fuel, motors, etc., and even without these, the flights can last many hours and cover many hundreds of kilometres.

Talking about Iceland, the country was carved out over time by rivers and glaciers, leaving behind glorious scars in the formation of rugged canyons. With a mixture of sheer cliffs, varying stone textures, rushing rivers, and graceful waterfalls, none of these canyons were created equal and each has a unique quality, says icelandtrippers.com.

Here is a list of the Canyons in Iceland as mentioned in iceland.org:

Mulagljufur Canyon

Fjadrargljufur Canyon

Studlagil Basalt Canyon

Jokulsargljufur Canyon

Sigoldugljufur Canyon

Glymur Canyon

Nauthusagil Canyon

Gljufrabui Canyon

Kvernufoss Canyon

Stakkholtsgja Canyon

Gullfoss Canyon

Almannagja Canyon

Asbyrgi Canyon

Raudfeldsgja Canyon

Valley of Skógar

Kolugljúfur Canyon

