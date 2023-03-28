Home

Viral

Komodo Dragon And Python Get Into Gruesome Fight, Who Will Win? Watch

Komodo Dragon And Python Get Into Gruesome Fight, Who Will Win? Watch

Komodo dragon is the largest extant species of lizard, growing to a maximum length of 10 feet and weighing up to 70 kg.

It was a very dangerous and bloody fight between two of the world’s most powerful and dominant reptiles.

Viral Video: Stories and videos related to wild animals are very popular on social media. Some of these videos are absolutely astonishing. A similar video is being seen right now, which is related to the fight between a big python and a Komodo dragon. The viral video that we are sharing here shows a fight between the two. The video shows the Komodo having an edge over the python and has bitten its neck severely. Looking at the python, it looks as if it has completely surrendered.

The video is shared on Instagram by big.cats.india.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Cats India (@big.cats.india)

It was a very dangerous and bloody fight between two of the world’s most powerful and dominant reptiles.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few here.

thera_mbanga, “I’m sure mr dragon won this one”.

pretti_taurusqueen, “Komodo dragons are powerful but look at the position he was in.”

mdnasir08080877, “Rip python”.

raghuv3680, “I am sure this is scripted… Poor animals…😔😔”.

amelcindy738, “The snake will die for sure but the komodo may likely survived the snake venom because of the antvenoms”.

an_850civic, “Im sensing an instant regret judging by this snakes facial expressions. There is a deep hurt in his eyes from his own poor decisions. But gave his all in battle. So rock on Kaa. You will be remembered in Valhalla”.

lindsey.vesely, “That’s a monitor lizard not Komodo 😂”

10libra13, “I’m dying to know who won probably that damn dragon but then maybe the snake hit them with his venom and they both died😂”

1_smooveg, “Snake bit off more than it could chew.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.