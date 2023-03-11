Home

Viral

Viral Video: Snake Coiling Up Tree Is Nature’s Artistry On Full Display | Watch

Viral Video: Snake Coiling Up Tree Is Nature’s Artistry On Full Display | Watch

Snakes have a crawling or slithering type of movement.

Viral Video: Snake Coiling Up Tree Is Nature’s Artistry On Full Display | Watch

Viral Video: Different creatures use different ways to commute. We walk on two legs, animals walk on four, and birds have legs and wings. Centipedes, the nocturnal arthropods are elongated segmented creatures with one pair of legs per body segment with different breeds having different pairs of legs, ranging from 30 to 382. Snakes don’t have legs or limbs. They move by dragging their body throughout in the form of loops. Hence, snakes have a crawling or slithering type of movement.

Snakes don’t walk but they do swim and crawl or slither to move from one place to the other. The viral video shows a big snake climbing up a tree by using the same movements and with each move, it covers a good distance. The most striking features of the snake going up the tree are its artistic, detailed, and measured moves.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Wow Terrifying @WowTerrifying with the caption, “Good Morning Twitter”.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SNAKE HERE

Good Morning Twitter pic.twitter.com/pfDB5uWpz7 — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) March 10, 2023

This is one of nature’s marvels that does not fail to amaze us. A creature with no legs moves so quickly and with high precision.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Anoop Mundhra @anoopmundhra Replying to @WowTerrifying, “This is very unique.. must be called as Circular climbs..”

EtienneHouse @HouseEtienne Replying to @WowTerrifying, “And just like that I am NOPED out for the day hahahahha”

Corechamber @CoreChamber Replying to @WowTerrifying, “But can it kick?”

Shawn Meyer @realshawnmeyer Replying to @WowTerrifying, “So that’s how they do it…”

Funny Happy Studios (YT) @FunnyHappyStud1 Replying to @WowTerrifying, “Amazing how they move”

Loopty Doop 🌊🏳️‍🌈 @DoopLoopty Replying to @WowTerrifying, “Trees was my way of escaping em whenever I make up survival scenarios in my head , gonna need new strat ig”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.