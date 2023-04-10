Home

Skateboarder Creates Mess On Road, Takes Biker Down In Shocking Video: Watch

The biker suffered for no fault of his.

Strict laws and implementation are required.

Viral Video: A lot has been said and conveyed about road safety and following traffic rules but it seems to be a never-ending process. Every now and then something keeps on happening on the roads. Those who are using the roads have a big responsibility on their shoulders but there are some who cause a mishap due to their poor judgment and irresponsible behaviour.

For instance, the video that we are sharing with you shows a man riding a skateboard on a road at a high speed and to add stupidity to the madness, he is going in the opposite direction of the traffic. A truck passes by and misses him, a bike passes by and misses him, another bike is coming onwards, and the skateboarder loses balance, and the unsuspecting biker crashes into him.

The video is shared on Twitter by Fun/Entertainment @Fun_Entertement with the caption, “WTF 😲😲🙆🙆”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The slow-motion shows that the skateboarder is badly hit on the face, chest, and his legs are crushed under the wheels. But going by the video, the fault lies with him since he chose the road for skating, and that too in the opposite direction of the traffic. Add to it the speed at which he was going. He escaped the first two vehicles but is not the third time lucky.

The biker suffered for no fault of his as the video suggests that he too might have suffered serious injuries and damage to his bike and luggage.

