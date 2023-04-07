Snake’s Head Is Severed, Still It Attacks Man In Viral Video; Internet Is Officially ‘Terrified’

Home

This is beyond explanation.

Snake Video: It is a very well-known fact that if the head of any living being is detached or severed from the body then that living being will die in a few seconds, or maybe even less. But here we have the video of a snake, rather the body of a snake whose head has been chopped off or maybe cut due to an accident or on purpose for conducting this experiment.

The man in the video grabs the tail of the snake’s body with a pair of scissors and presses it lightly. Astonishingly, the part from where the head was chopped off strikes in the direction of the man like a healthy snake would do.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is a strange happening as discussed above.

We would request the experts to explain this!

Meanwhile, the video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Lightening Thunder: “Two observations

1.without head snake shows self defence with muscle memory

2.even though he knows snake doesn’t have head,he back off with fear …..muscle memory of human.”

Matthew Bartels: “The thing that gets me is it’s still aware it’s being touched I understand the random movements like muscle spasm but to be able to react to pain without a brain is confusing to me”.

Falkon1986: “My wife when I try to wake her at night… Really awesome vid.”

Stenson: “Amazing accuracy even without a head!”

Beartimaeus: “This reminds me of a kid in elementary school that used to chase kids around with his stump arm”.

bboy95ify: “Remember bear grylls saying you should always cut off the head even when they are dead.”

Siggy Retburns: “Years ago, my friends and I were at some river drinkin beer sittin in innertubes. Upstream you could see people found something floating in the water. Then after a few minutes hear the girls scream then laff. Then it float downstream and the process started all over again. We were thinking wtf is that thing. Then it floated down to us. It was a rattlesnake with its head and rattle cut off. When you tried to pick it up, it would strike at you. I dont care what kind of nerves you got, when that thing strikes, head or no head, you’re gonna jerk. Its the psyche that does it.”

Bahamas: “I didnt know snakes could do this, but thank you for posting this so I could see!!”

