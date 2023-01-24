Home

Viral

SPOOKED! Manjulika, Money Heist Characters Board Aqua Line Metro. To Watch You Need Courage

SPOOKED! Manjulika, Money Heist Characters Board Aqua Line Metro. To Watch You Need Courage

Viral video: Manjulika was soon seen followed by a character from the Spanish series Money Heist inside the metro coach.

Viral Video: With weird and uncanny incident happening around us everyday, now a woman dressed as Manjulika—a ghost character from the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa—walked across metro coaches, hoping to scare passengers. Not only that, Manjulika was soon seen followed by a character from the Spanish series Money Heist inside the metro coach.

The incident happened inside the Noida’s Aqua Line connecting Noida to Greater Noida. Videos of the woman trying to scare passengers and the Money Heist character walking inside the metro coach is going viral across social media platforms. And, just like Money Heist’s Nairobi said, “To love, you need courage”, to watch the viral videos of the incident inside the metro coach you will totally need some couarge.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MANJULIKA AND MONEY HEIST CHARACTER INSIDE NOIDA METRO

Noida to Greter Nodia Metro

A woman dressing as Bollywood character #Manjulika entered and tried to scare co passengers The authroity is looking into the matter pic.twitter.com/kRPyv9Tweo — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan) January 24, 2023

In the first video, one can see a woman dressed as Manjulika walking across a metro coach. With messy hair and makeup smeared all over her face, she kept trying to scare the passengers inside the metro compartment. While some people looked confused, rest were unamused.

Meanwhile, moments after the woman dressed as Manjulika gets tired and sits on an empty seat, a masked man dressed in red jumpsuit as one of the characters of Money Heist walks into the metro coach with two black bags in his hands. As he reaches the area near the metro doors, he drops the bags from his hands.

Passengers in the metro coach were seen perplexed as some were spotted making videos of the whole drama inside the compartment.

Meanwhile, after the videos went viral over social media, people posted comments like, “If she had done it in stage, she would be a good actor. Drama is appreciated in theaters not in real life,” “I am still wondering how did she get through the security check”, “Mumbai metro me try karo. Didi ko khade hone ki jagah nahi milegi.” Meanwhile, a user thought that the whole act was a bit too much, “Chaata Maro Ek aur 50 rupees Kato overacting ke,” while another added, “This is my mom , when i tell her that i lost her Tupperware bottle.”