New Delhi: An eerie and potentially life-threatening act in the guise of "friendship" almost cost a man his life. The incident is reported from Surat, Gujarat where a man's friends allegedly inserted a steel glass inside his rectum (the last few inches of the large intestine) during a party. The man, Krushna Rout, who hails from Odisha, was in a drunken state when the incident happened. He got the glass removed surgically after 10 days on his return to Odisha.

The surgical procedure was performed at Brahmapur's MKCG Medical College And Hospital. A picture of his X-ray has surfaced online.

Krushna Rout, 45, began experiencing lower gut pain the next day after the incident but he did not tell his family about it. Gradually the pain became unbearable.

His stomach began to inflate as was unable to defecate. That is when Rout went to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where an x-ray was carried out and the report shocked the medical staff as it showed a glass stuck in his rectum.

The glass was removed with the help of a surgery. Krushna Rout is healing well, said the hospital sources.