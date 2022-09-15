Trending News: While you might have heard about many kids hating homework, have you ever heard of a kid being allergic to it? A video is doing the rounds of social media where a boy claims to have an allergy to homework. An unnamed boy, 11, was seen in the video crying and acting to avoid doing homework, claiming he has an allergy to it. The video went viral on mainland Chinese social media after his mother recorded the incident and posted it online, Xibu Juece reported.Also Read - Viral Video: NCC Cadet Thrashes Bhopal Bus Conductor Because He Didn't Want to Pay Full Fare | Watch

The boy had been working on his homework since Sunday when he appeared to be sick and is seen in the video clutching a tissue over his nose. When his mother, Yu, noticed and asked what was wrong, the boy replied that he was experiencing an allergic reaction. Also Read - Viral Video: Dadaji Scares Pet Dog Through Window, Leaves Him Screaming. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

The mother further asked what he was allergic to; the boy then replied that he was allergic to the smell of the books. Yu then asked her son if this meant he could finish his homework, but the boy remained silent and rolled up the tissue in his nose. The kid sneezed and then a tear began to fall off his cheek. Also Read - Lioness Enters Party, Climbs Tree To Attack Guest. Viral Video Stuns Netizens. Watch

The mother advised going to the doctor, but the kid refused. Yu then, getting furious, asked the boy to stop acting and resume his homework. She further asked how he suddenly developed this allergy and not earlier. The boy then replied that it was incubation time.

Yu claimed that this was not the first time her son had done this; he had been telling fancy stories since an early age.

The video went viral and created hilarity online. A user said that an incubation period seems to be a bit long for the kid. Another user said that the boy might become an actor when he grows up.

However, some users showed concern for the boy as well. One user said that although this looks strange, it can be accurate as strong scents from books aren’t uncommon these days. Another person suggested that the boy might be suffering from a psychological problem.