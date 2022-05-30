Viral News: The internet is full of inspiring stories that motivate you to do your best and achieve your dreams. One such story is of a delivery boy who has impressed the internet with his hard work, ambition and strong will. In a Linkedin post, Shaik Abdul Sathar, hailing from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, shared his success story of becoming a software engineer while doing a part-time job as a delivery agent. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Sister Steals The Show With Her Dance on Chaka Chak, Internet Loves It | Watch

Shaik, son of a contract worker, started working as a delivery agent for companies like Ola, Zomato, and Swiggy to make ends meet and provide financial support to his family. Later, on the advice of a friend, Sathar learned how to code and enrolled himself in a course. While he did his delivery job from 6 PM to 12 AM, he used to focus on upskilling himself during the day.

In his Linkedin note, he shared: “I’m a delivery boy with a dream. Ola, Swiggy, Uber, Rapido, Zomato—I have been everywhere since my final year of college. I wanted to contribute financially as soon as I could because my father is a contract worker. So we only had just enough money to get by. I was timid initially, but being a delivery boy, I learned many things. One day, I got casual advice to learn coding. My friend told me about a course and insisted that I join it. I took his suggestion seriously and spent my mornings learning to code. From 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM, I did my deliveries.”

He also started building web applications and worked an on a few projects with the money he earned. After brushing his skills thoroughly, he then started applying for companies. He also mentioned that he learned communication skills through his part-time job as a delivery boy. Soon, he got placed at Probe Information Services Pvt Ltd as a software engineer.

”Soon, I got placed at Probe Information Services Pvt Ltd (Probe42) as a Software engineer. From a place where I had to be careful about every rupee, I came to a stage where I could clear my parents’ debts with a few months’ salary,” he further wrote.

His post has gone viral, and people congratulated him and lauded his inspirational journey.