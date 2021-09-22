New Delhi: Netflix Chairman and CEO Reed Hastings, who is currently visiting India, met Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur for a discussion on Tuesday. While many important issues were discussed, the highlight of the meeting was Thakur gifting Hastings, a copy of the Bhagavad Gita.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihari Artists Come Up With Bhojpuri Version of Viral Sri Lankan Song Manike Mage Hithe | Watch

After the meeting, the Union minister shared two photos on Twitter, and said they had a productive discussion on what India has to offer the world in terms of consumer content. He added that he presented the Netflix co-founder with the Bhagavad Gita – a sacred scripture in Hinduism. In one of the photos, Hastings is seen wearing a traditional Himachali cap and a stole while Thakur was dressed up in a white kurta-pyjama.

“Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (co-founder and CEO Netflix). Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas – in multiple languages. I presented the Bhagwat Gita to Mr Hastings,” Thakur wrote on Instagram.

See photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Thakur (@official.anuragthakur)

Good discussion with Mr @reedhastings (Co-Founder & CEO Netflix). Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas – in multiple languages. pic.twitter.com/aaSocb8Sve — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 21, 2021

Hastings recently announced that investing more in Indian market is a priority for the OTT platform. During his last visit to India, Hastings had announced an investment of ₹3,000 crore in content for the Indian market.

“India as a market is witnessing explosive growth in video content viewership over the past couple of years — partially propelled by people having to stay home because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.