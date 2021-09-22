New Delhi: Netflix Chairman and CEO Reed Hastings, who is currently visiting India, met Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur for a discussion on Tuesday. While many important issues were discussed, the highlight of the meeting was Thakur gifting Hastings, a copy of the Bhagavad Gita.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihari Artists Come Up With Bhojpuri Version of Viral Sri Lankan Song Manike Mage Hithe | Watch
After the meeting, the Union minister shared two photos on Twitter, and said they had a productive discussion on what India has to offer the world in terms of consumer content. He added that he presented the Netflix co-founder with the Bhagavad Gita – a sacred scripture in Hinduism. In one of the photos, Hastings is seen wearing a traditional Himachali cap and a stole while Thakur was dressed up in a white kurta-pyjama.
“Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (co-founder and CEO Netflix). Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas – in multiple languages. I presented the Bhagwat Gita to Mr Hastings,” Thakur wrote on Instagram.
Hastings recently announced that investing more in Indian market is a priority for the OTT platform. During his last visit to India, Hastings had announced an investment of ₹3,000 crore in content for the Indian market.
“India as a market is witnessing explosive growth in video content viewership over the past couple of years — partially propelled by people having to stay home because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
“Netflix has emerged as one of the prime contenders for the consumer’s wallet during this time. Over the past five years, the brand has established instant recall in the mind of the Indian consumer,” said Hastings in an interview with Business Today’s Global Business Editor Udayan Mukherjee.
Industry estimates suggest more than 50 lakh paid subscribers have placed their faith and their money on the OTT platform.
(With Agency Inputs)