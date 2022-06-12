Barpeta: Three years after a hospital in Assam’s Barpeta district switched Nazma Khanam’s newborn, she was finally able to unite with her son following a court directive. In the circumstances that could make up for a plotline of a blockbuster film, two pregnant women were admitted to a government-run hospital in Barpeta three years ago, where they gave births, but one of the infants was stillborn. In a mix-up, the hospital handed over the living baby to another woman instead of the actual mother due to the similarity in their names.

On May 3, 2019, Nazma Khanam gave birth to a baby boy at the government-run hospital. She was shifted to the ICU after the birth because of some complications, the infant was admitted to the child care room. Few hours later, the hospital staff handed over the body of a still born infant to her family.

According to Khanam’s Advocate Abdul Mannan, her claimed that she gave birth to a healthy baby and he couldn’t have died in such short span of time. “After three days, the family members checked the list of pregnant women who gave birth to babies at the hospital and they found that two women to the similarity of their names – Nazma Khanam and Nazma Khatun had given birth to two babies and one among the two babies had died,” Abdul Mannan informed.

Following this, Khanam’s family members lodged a complaint at Barpeta police station and urged police to investigate the matter. During a police investigation, it was found that due to the similarity of their names, Nazma Khanam’s baby was handed over to Nazma Khatun of the Gossaigaon area. Based on the DNA test report, a local court directed Nazma Khatun’s family to give the custody of the child to his birth mother, three years after he was born.

“A case was registered at Barpeta police station under section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigating officer of the case had filed a prayer petition before a local court for a DNA test on October 8, 2020, and the court granted the request. The DNA test report came back positive. Following the directive of the court, the baby was handed over to the original mother,” Abdul Mannan told news agency ANI.