While hugging can be a really nice way to bond with people, a hug from a colleague sent a Chinese woman to the emergency room. In today's piece of bizarre news, a woman from China filed a lawsuit against her coworker after he reportedly broke her ribs while hugging her too hard. Yes, this really happened.

The incident occurred in May 2021, when the woman was talking to a co-worker at her workplace in Yueyang City. Mid-conversation, a male co-worker approached the woman and hugged her too tight which allegedly left her screaming in pain. She said the man hugged her too hard to the point where she continued to feel chest pain after leaving work. Though she didn’t seek help immediately, she applied hot oil on her chest and went to bed.

However, a week later, she still experienced sharp pains in her chest. She went to the hospital for a check-up, where an X-ray revealed she had three broken ribs- two on the right side of her rib cage and one on the left. As a result, she had to take time off from work and spend money on medical bills. The woman also met her male co-worker, and they tried to negotiate a settlement but couldn’t reach an agreement. After the man claimed that there was no proof that the injury was caused by his friendly hug, the woman eventually filed a lawsuit against him, asking for compensation for her financial losses.

As the court stated that there was no evidence to prove that the woman’s broken ribs were caused by other physical activities, the colleague was ordered to pay the woman 10,000 yuan (approximately $1,473) as compensation.