Navsari: The devastating pandemic and the subsequent lockdown forced millions of people out of jobs and left them struggling to earn their livelihoods. One such citizen reeling under its effects is a man who brought laurels for India by helping the country lift the Blind Cricket World Cup in 2018, but is now forced to sell vegetables and do labour work to make ends meet.

Notably, Naresh Tumda, a blind cricketer from Gujarat’s Navsari, who was a part of the playing XI of the World Cup-winning team, has been forced to do labour work due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

“I earn Rs 250 a day by doing labour work. I have requested Chief Minister thrice for a job but didn’t get a reply. I urge the government to give me a job so that I can take care of my family,” he said. He further said that when we came back to Delhi after winning the World Cup, everyone appreciated it.

Gujarat: Naresh Tumda, part of team that helped India win 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup, now works as a labourer in Navsari to earn livelihood "I earn Rs 250 a day. Requested CM thrice but didn't get reply. I urge govt to give me job so that I can take care of my family," he said pic.twitter.com/NK4DFO6YYC — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

“We met Union Ministers and President Ram Nath Kovind. When we won the World Cup I was very happy and thought I will get a job but till now I didn’t get the job. I urge Prime Minister to provide a job for my livelihood,” he added. Tumda, a young talented cricketer who has been struggling with basic needs urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide him with a job for livelihood.

Defending Champions, India beat Pakistan by two wickets in the finals at the Sharjah Stadium in UAE. India continued their champion streak as they managed to win the close contest with one over to spare. Pakistan batted first and scored 307 in 40 overs.

