Mahoba: Who could have thought that flunking a simple ‘maths test’ could make someone’s marriage plans go awry? Definitely not this groom. In an unprecedented turn of events, the youth from UP reached the wedding hall on Saturday evening with his ‘baraat’ but the bride, who was suspicious of his educational qualifications, asked him to recite the table of 2, before the garlands could be exchanged. Sadly, the groom failed to recite the table and the marriage was called off. Also Read - Five of Family Killed in House Collapse in UP's Mirzapur, CM Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 10 Lakh

Panwari Station House Officer, Vinod Kumar, said, it was an arranged marriage and the groom hailed from Dhawar village of Mahoba district. Members of the two families and several villagers had gathered at the marriage venue. Just as the wedding was about to be solemnized, the bride walked out of the mandap, saying she cannot marry a person, who does not know even the basics of mathematics. Friends and relatives failed to convince the bride. Also Read - Ramji ki kasam!... Rajasthan's 82-Year-Old Gatekeeper Reconnects With First Love After 50 Years | His Viral Story

The bride’s cousin said they were shocked to discover that the groom was uneducated. “The groom’s family had kept us in the dark about his education. He may not have even gone to school. The groom’s family had cheated us. But my brave sister walked out without fearing social taboo,” she said. Also Read - Woman Given Two Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in UP's Kanpur Dehat, DM Orders Inquiry

The police did not lodge a case after both parties struck a compromise on the intervention of prominent citizens of the village. The deal entailed that the bride and groom’s families return gifts and jewellery.

(With inputs from IANS)