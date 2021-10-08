Viral News: A newly-wed bride has sued one of the UK’s top marriage venues for £150,000 (approximately Rs 1.5 crore) after she slipped on a spilt drink on a dancefloor and smashed her elbow. According to a Metro UK report, bride Cara Donovan who is a teacher by profession, has sued the company after she slipped on a on the ‘highly slippery’ laminated plastic floor, lit by underfloor LED lights.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Fall on Ground As They Are Lifted Together For Wedding Ritual | Watch

Holding the staff responsible, Donovan claimed she slipped on spilled drinks after they failed to stop guests from taking their drinks onto the laminated plastic floor. She added that the tables were placed by the edge of the floor encouraging people to dance and drink after her wedding. Even after people spilled alcohol on the slippery floor, no one came to mop it up, she alleged further.

Notably, the accident, which happened in September 2018, left her with a badly broken elbow and despite three operations says she has been left with permanent arm pain. Since then, she hasn’t been able to get back to work as a special-needs teacher. Blaming the company for what happened to her, she has now sued Country House Weddings Ltd, which was once voted the Best UK Wedding Venue by magazine readers.

“During the evening guests would go onto the dancefloor – either to cross it or to dance – holding glasses of drink and occasionally spilling drink onto the dancefloor. The dance floor became wet with patches of spilt drink. The dancefloor’s underfloor lights made it difficult for those on the dancefloor to see spilt liquid on the surface. At about 10pm, the claimant went onto the floor to dance. She slipped in the spilt drink, fell and fractured her right, dominant, arm,” said Philip Goddard, Donovan’s barrister.

According to a Daily Mail report, defence to the action by Country House Weddings Ltd was not available from the court and the contents of Donovan’s claim have not yet been tested in evidence by a judge.