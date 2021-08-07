Indore: One ‘bad decision’ turned out to be the best decision of their lives for three friends who chose not to become civil servants and opened a tea stall together. The three friends from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore decided not to look lucrative private-sector jobs and and intead became entrepreneurs by opening a tea shop called ‘Chai Sutta Bar. And today, their business venture has a turnover of over Rs 100 crore per year with over 165 outlets have been established across the country along with franchises in Dubai, Oman in just a span of 5 years.Also Read - Viral Video: This Dancing Cop From Mumbai Is Breaking The Internet With His Killer Moves | Watch

Although, the name of the shop is 'Chai Sutta Bar' but smoking is not allowed in the shop. The tea shop is not like other shops as here they sell tea of many different flavours at Rs 10 only. Apart from tea, sandwiches, pasta, maggi, etc. are also served here.

In 2016, they opened their first tea shop in Indore for Rs 3 lakh and now it has become a private limited company, with many franchises abroad.

Chai Sutta Bar has also immensely benefitted potter families who make earthen cups or kulhads for its outlets as they serve tea in kulhads.

“Our tea is served in kulhads in all the outlets. Every day we use about 3 lakh kulhads daily, which provides employment to thousands of people,” he added.

Anand Nayak, director of ‘Chai Sutta Bar’ told ANI that the brand has 165 outlets across the country with a turnover of more than Rs 100 crore, in which the turnover of about 2.5 crore company’s own outlets.

“I started this small shop in 2016, with our friends Anubhav and Rahul in Bhanwarkuan area, then we opened two more outlets in different locations. Now, there are 13 outlets in Indore and 165 outlets across the country. Apart from this, franchises have also been given in Dubai, Oman. Canada and London are also going to start.”

He further said that before giving franchises, they provide 15 days of training to the outlet openers and their staff by calling them to Indore. “During the training, we teach them the complete setup and method of making tea,” he added.

Nayak said that an investment of about Rs 1 to Rs 3 lakh can get a franchise and a total of Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh is required to set up the entire shop.

“My father is a farmer but I wanted to do business, so first I started a readymade garments shop and then tea shop,” Nayak added.

Anand’s partner Anubhav Dubey who was preparing for UPSC, dumped his civil service aspirations to dive into entrepreneurship.

“I belong to a middle-class family and it was my parent’s dream that I should become an IAS officer. I was also preparing for it, but after Anand’s call, I moved from Rewa to Indore,” said Anubhav Dubey.

Anubhav said that when they were in school they used to sell second-hand mobile phones to earn money which gave an idea “that we can do business together as partners”.

(With inputs from ANI)