New Delhi: 35-year-old Chhavi Musahar was just 23 when he suddenly vanished from his home in Bihar's Buxar district in 2009. Considered dead by the people around, Musahar's family members even performed his last rites in 2011. Even his wife, with whom Musahar had entered wedlock in 2007, married again. However, it was only Musahar's mother, Birti Devi, who believed that her son would be back one day. Such is Mothers' love!

Today, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again, leaving everyone in Buxar's Khilafatpur village in a state of disbelief and awestruck. With tears in her eyes, Birti gave a traditional and heartful welcome to her 'lost son' at the entrance of their house.

"Today is the happiest day in my life. I have got my son back after a long time. I am thankful to the Almighty for showering his blessings on the family," the 55-year-old mother said, according to an Indian Express report.

The report further adds that Birti used to perform ‘Chhath Puja’ for her son’s well-being every year even after the rest of the family had abandoned any hope of Musahar being alive.

“Bhagwan ne meri fariyad sun lee (God has listened to my prayers),” she said. “We had searched him everywhere — from relatives’ houses to railway stations, bus stands and even hospitals — for two years, but there was no trace of him,” said elder brother Ravi.

According to the DM, the police team had received Chhavi from the Red Cross in Amritsar and they reached Buxar on Tuesday.

“The Punjab officials sent us a letter about his release from Karachi jail in March-end. They told us that he was handed over to the BSF and the Red Cross was taking care of him,” he told Times of India.

According to his family members, Chhavi had gone missing from his house at the age of 23. His relatives searched for him, but in vain. They also lodged a missing complaint.