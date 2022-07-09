Viral News: A bizarre incident from China has surfaced where a man who went to the doctor after finding blood in his urine and experiencing stomach ache found that he had ovaries and a uterus. Chen Li, whose real name is being hidden to protect his identity, has male organs and identified as a male for 33 years. He was shocked when he recently discovered after having a chromosome analysis test, that he is biologically female.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Lover Marries Her In Front Of Groom With Jaimala and Sindoor. Watch

Chen Li belongs from southwest China's Sichuan province. He underwent an operation during puberty to correct his irregular urination. Since then, he experienced blood in his urine for years and regular abdominal discomfort.

His abdominal pain lasted for more than four hours and a doctor diagnosed him with appendicitis. For which, Li was given treatment but the symptoms continued.

During a check-up last year, Li found that he had female sex chromosomes. Further medical examinations revealed that he had female reproductive organs including a uterus and ovaries. His levels of male sex hormone androgen were below average, while the levels of female sex hormones and ovarian activity were comparable to those found in healthy adult women.

The man was menstruating regularly like a woman for 20 years

Eventually, the doctors came to the conclusion that Li was born intersex, with both male and female reproductive organs. This means that the blood in his urine and abdominal pain were caused by menstruation.

Li was distressed after this discovery and decided to have his female reproductive organs removed. He underwent a three-hour surgery last month at a specialist hospital.

According to Shout China Morning Post, Li’s surgeon Luo Xiping said that he “was quickly at ease and his confidence was restored”. “From this point on, he can live his life as a man, but he cannot reproduce because his testicles cannot produce sperm,” the doctor said.