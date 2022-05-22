Viral News: During the COVID-19 pandemic, most people who did not work in essential services worked from home in the past two years and relied heavily on Zoom or Microsoft Teams or Google Meet for the meetings that used to held face to face. While there are offices which hold audio meetings only, many companies hold video meetings on a regular basis. We have seen several viral videos of bloopers from Zoom meetings where people were caught on camera dressed formally on the upper half of their body but wearing pyjamas or shorts underneath. And why wouldn’t people be comfortable in their homes when only their head and torso are visible on camera meetings?!Also Read - Viral Video: Men Crack Up Flyers At Amsterdam Airport By Rowing Boat on Moving Walkway. Watch

So, a wealth management firm asked its employees to wear their ‘Zoom outfits’ to work in honour of the countless Zoom meetings where they were ‘business up top, pajama party down below’. The post was shared by Daniel Abrahams on LinkedIn and has gone viral with over 186k likes and 3,500 comments. ‘The company asked them to come to work with what they used to wear on their Zoom meetings’, the caption said. Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Gets Scared By Seeing Vulture Flying Towards It On TV. Watch

Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Takes a Dip in Thanda Thanda Paani on Hot Summer Day. Watch

For ‘wear your Zoom outfit to work day’. Five men and two women could be seen posing in their office reception in their Zoom outfits. While all the men wore suits with shirt, jacket and a tie on top, they wore shorts or pyjamas instead of trousers along with sneakers. One guy wore socks and flip flops, The two women were dressed in formal shirts and pyjamas instead of skirts or pants. The women also wore furry house slippers instead of formal heels or sandals. The woman in the pink shirt looked adorable in her white bunny slippers.

Netizens found the post hilarious and flooded the comments saying their looks were cool. ‘I’m surprised they all had pants on,’ a user commented. Here are some of the comments from the post:

What are your thoughts on this?