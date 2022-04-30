Indian cricketer Shubman Gill tweeted on Friday night asking Elon Musk, the richest man in the world currently, to buy Indian food delivery service Swiggy. The Space X founder and Tesla CEO recently bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars. He then joked about buying Coca-Cola and putting the coke (Cocaine) back in the soda drink.Also Read - What Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal Replied on Being Asked if He Was Fired After Elon Musk's Takeover?

Since his Twitter deal, Netizens are asking Elon Musk to buy companies across the world and fix their problems. Annoyed with Swiggy for their late delivery of food, Shubman Gill joined netizens in asking for him to buy the app so it will start delivering on time.

"Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy," the cricketer tweeted.

Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 29, 2022

Interestingly, Shubman Gill is an opener for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and one of the latest sponsors of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the Indian grocery delivery platform Swiggy Instamart.

Twitter users trolled the cricketer hard after Swiggy started trending in India as his tweet went viral. Desi Many Twitter users roasted Shubman Gill’s batting skills. A fake account with the name and picture of Swiggy tweeted a savage reply to the batsman.

“We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket,” the fake Swiggy tweeted in the company’s defense.

We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket. https://t.co/aF0fP63v4P — Swiggy (@swiggysgs) April 29, 2022

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Shubhman Gill’s dig at Swiggy:

Elon musk to swiggy owner pic.twitter.com/ymgTa6tPZy — sandeep jadon (@sandeepjadon8) April 29, 2022

Wondering why did you have to buy food from Swiggy. @gujarat_titans he was hungry last night. — Vinayak Diwakar (@vinayak0200) April 30, 2022

Prithvi shaw reading this befitting reply-: pic.twitter.com/YnTGbgWeaf — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) April 29, 2022