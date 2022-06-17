Viral News: Heavy rains lashed parts of the capital on Friday afternoon bringing much-needed relief from the heat. The MeT department had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rains in the national capital. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Delhi early on Friday morning. The minimum temperature plummeted by five notches to 22.8 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.Also Read - Viral Video: Women From Millionaire Family Fall Into Drain While Fighting in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Watch
As Delhiites enjoy the pleasant weather, Instagram is being flooded with pictures of chai, pakoras, samosas, maggi and momos. Meanwhile, '#DelhiRains' is trending on Twitter with users posting pictures of the pre-monsoon rains from their areas along with of course, chai and snacks! There are several users who even said that it did not rain in their areas but people are tweeting visuals of rainfall in Noida and Gurgaon.
Here’s how Delhiites reacted to the fresh spell of rain on Twitter and Instagram:
How are you enjoying the weather change in Delhi?