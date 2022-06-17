Viral News: Heavy rains lashed parts of the capital on Friday afternoon bringing much-needed relief from the heat. The MeT department had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rains in the national capital. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Delhi early on Friday morning. The minimum temperature plummeted by five notches to 22.8 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.Also Read - Viral Video: Women From Millionaire Family Fall Into Drain While Fighting in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Watch

As Delhiites enjoy the pleasant weather, Instagram is being flooded with pictures of chai, pakoras, samosas, maggi and momos. Meanwhile, '#DelhiRains' is trending on Twitter with users posting pictures of the pre-monsoon rains from their areas along with of course, chai and snacks! There are several users who even said that it did not rain in their areas but people are tweeting visuals of rainfall in Noida and Gurgaon.

Here’s how Delhiites reacted to the fresh spell of rain on Twitter and Instagram:

Mausam to romantic hai -(in Delhi) but main single hu 🥲. What about you people?#delhirains — ANKIT (@Ankit_wondering) June 17, 2022

Delhiite's rains not letting you work today?😉 So, go with the flow, order some Chai+Snacks from Chaayos and relax.#delhirain — Chaayos (@Chaayos) June 17, 2022

Delhi Rains pack up by the time you say 'Delhi Rains.' 😅#DelhiRains — Swati Rai (@RaiSwatiRai) June 17, 2022

Bhaad mai jaae diet 🥹

Is Mausam mai ek samosa toh bnta hai 🥹🫴🤌🤍#delhirains #RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/X03rEPbdvI — sakshi khanna ❣️🔥 (@stubborn_chori) June 17, 2022

Power supply and rains play a perfect hide and seek in Delhi

#DelhiRains — Utterly Imperfect (@misfithooman) June 17, 2022

Delhi rains are like Batman, all the action happens in night when no one is around to witness it except a few burglars, vagabonds, & poets.#DelhiRains — AWB (@sleepyhead1892) June 16, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima S (@kafiridhiculous)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

How are you enjoying the weather change in Delhi?