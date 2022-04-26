Elon Musk buys Twitter: He may be the boss of Tesla, SpaceX and even Twitter now, yet he doesn’t own a home! Yes, Elon Musk–the world’s richest person, said that he doesn’t own a single home and crashes on friends’ couches. Well, he certainly can afford a dozen of the most luxurious ones but he chooses to live a simple life. In a recent interview with TED, Musk discussed his life as a billionaire and revealed that he doesn’t own a yacht or enjoys holidays but prefers to fly to reserve time. While Musk acknowledged that his personal wealth was beyond crazy, he also stated that his individual usage wasn’t much.Also Read - Netizens Get Aboard The Meme Express As Elon Musk Buys Twitter For $44 Billion | See Best Memes

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places. If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms,” said 50-year-old Musk, according to the New York Post. The SpaceX founder was responding to a question about wealth disparity across the world and the amount of money spent by billionaires.

Sold all of his 7 homes

Musk’s desire to not live a typical billionaire life started back in May 2020, when he proclaimed in a tweet that he was selling ‘almost all’ of his possessions to focus on his work. Musk had famously tweeted, “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.” When asked why, he simply said that he was devoting himself to Mars and Earth.

Back in May 2020, Cut to March 2022, and Musk fulfilled his pledge by selling all seven of his luxurious homes in California for $128million.

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Talking about Musk’s decision to not own a house, billionaire’s former partner Grimes claimed the SpaceX CEO led a minimalistic life and at times “lived below the poverty line”. She recalled an instance when Musk refused to buy a new mattress after her side had a hole in it, she said.

In 2015, Google’s cofounder and then-CEO Larry Page said that sometimes when Musk visited Silicon Valley, he would email Page and say: “I don’t know where to stay tonight. Can I come over?”

What does the Billionaire spend on?

Well, he not might own a home, but he loves his private jet. Defending his decision, he opined that having a private jet is just a time-saving method that allows him to get more work done .”It’s not as though my personal consumption is high, with the one exception being the plane. If I don’t use the plane then I have less hours to work,” he said.

‘For sure, it would be very problematic if I was spending billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case,’ Musk added.

Watch the whole interview:

According to Bloomberg, Musk has an estimated net worth of $251 billion.