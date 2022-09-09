Viral News: In an extremely rare or rather unheard of case, a 19-year-old teenager from Brazil has claimed that she has given birth to twins with different biological fathers. This super rare conception dubbed as ‘one-in-a-million’ has stunned doctors worldwide. Notably, the girl, who hails from Minerios in Goias, gave birth to twins nine months after having sex with two men on the same day. After giving birth, she she took a paternity test because she wanted to confirm who the father was, reported the Daily Mail.Also Read - Man Seen Swimming In His Living Room Amid Bengaluru Floods, Video Goes Viral. Watch
She did the DNA test using the sample of the person she thought was the father. After the test, she found that only one of her kids showed positive for the DNA test while the other one did not. “I remembered that I had had sex with another man and called him to take the test, which was positive. I was surprised by the results. I didn’t know this could happen and the babies are very similar.” she said in a conversation with her local media.
Though the phenomenon is extremely rare, it is not entirely impossible. This phenomenon is called heteroparental superfecundation scientifically. “It is possible to happen when two eggs from the same mother are fertilized by different men. The babies share the mother’s genetic material, but they grow in different placentas,” Dr Tulio Jorge Franco, the woman’s physician, told local news outlet Globo.
The doctor emphasised the extreme rarity of the case, calling it a ‘one in a million’ situation. According to reports, there are only 20 other heteroparental superfecundations cases in the world. The National Library of Medicine explains that this case occurs when a second ova released during the same menstrual cycle is additionally fertilised by the sperm cells of a different man in separate sexual intercourse.
The babies are now 16 months old and the young mum said one of the fathers is taking care of them. “He takes care of both of them, helps me a lot, and gives them all the necessary support that they need,” said the mother.