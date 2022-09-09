Viral News: In an extremely rare or rather unheard of case, a 19-year-old teenager from Brazil has claimed that she has given birth to twins with different biological fathers. This super rare conception dubbed as ‘one-in-a-million’ has stunned doctors worldwide. Notably, the girl, who hails from Minerios in Goias, gave birth to twins nine months after having sex with two men on the same day. After giving birth, she she took a paternity test because she wanted to confirm who the father was, reported the Daily Mail.Also Read - Man Seen Swimming In His Living Room Amid Bengaluru Floods, Video Goes Viral. Watch

She did the DNA test using the sample of the person she thought was the father. After the test, she found that only one of her kids showed positive for the DNA test while the other one did not. “I remembered that I had had sex with another man and called him to take the test, which was positive. I was surprised by the results. I didn’t know this could happen and the babies are very similar.” she said in a conversation with her local media.