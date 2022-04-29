Viral News: A man’s arrangement with his son is going viral where they agreed on sticking to a disciplined schedule in exchange for money. Many parents set up a reward system for their kids to discipline them. The reward system is known to be more effective for kids of all ages than punishment.Also Read - Viral Video: This Boy's Rant About Parents Filming Their Kids All The Time is Too Funny To Miss. Watch

An Indian man recently shared how he has set up a disciplined routine for his six-year-old son. Twitter user @Batla_G tweeted a picture of a handwritten ‘timetable agreement’ he signed with his son Abir. The agreement has a detailed schedule for the boy’s day-to-day activities – from getting up in the morning to cleaning, drinking milk and homework. Also Read - Viral Video: Ghaziabad Man Attempts Dangerous Bike Stunts, Internet Calls Him 'Toofani Chacha' | Watch

In exchange for completing the tasks while not crying, shouting, grumbling, or fighting, the father wrote that he will offer his son Rs 10 every day. If the boy carries with the good behaviour for a whole week, he will get Rs 100 as a bonus. The father-son signed off on the agreement in the end. Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves to Whistle Baja, Internet Says 'Chaa Gaye Guru' | Watch

Netizens praised the man for reward-based agreement and even found it hilarious. His tweet has received over 32k likes and 3,000 retweets.