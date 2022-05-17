Viral News: As an Indian, you might have had experiences with Ola or Uber drivers who give you no response when they’re getting late or if they’re cancelling the ride. Many time the cab drivers ask you to cancel the ride when it’s not a location they feel like going to. A woman had the opposite experience with an Uber driver when he told the exact reason, in precise detail, as to why he would be picking her up late.Also Read - Uber Planning To Hire 500 Engineers At Bengaluru, Hyderabad Tech Centres

Twitter user Karishma Mehrotra posted a screenshot of her chat with the driver. Her tweet has received over 4,300 likes. When it didn't seem like the driver was moving towards her pick-up spot, the woman asked the driver if he was coming to pick her up.

"Aap aa rahe na," she asked in Hindi. To this, the woman received the most unexpected reply ever. He assured her that he will definitely pick her up but he would be late since he was eating a paratha. He even added that he has only finished eating half of his paratha and as soon as he's done, he'll pick her up.

In his reply, the driver said, “Aaunga hundred percent ek paratha kha raha hun aadha bacha… sacchai maine bata diya (I will come for sure. I am eating a paratha, half is left. I have told you the truth”).”

This is the type of honesty i hope to achieve in life pic.twitter.com/xi62yZak8v — Karishma Mehrotra (@karishma__m__) May 15, 2022

“This is the type of honesty I hope to achieve in life,” the passenger tweeted with the screenshot of her chat where she hid the driver’s name and picture.

The Uber driver’s honesty is winning the hearts of Twitter users who praised the man for telling the truth. Here are some of the reactions to the viral tweet:

