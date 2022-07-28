Viral News: This is a story that will motivate you to never give up. Well, getting one’s dream job is not easy as it requires hard work, patience and perseverance. However, many of us give up after a few tries because we are afraid of the rejections that come our way, but not this man! Meet Tyler Cohen, the man who chased after his dream job at Google and didn’t give up even after 39 attempts. And the universe finally rewarded him in his 40th attempt. Cohen shared the inspiring tale on LinkedIn and posted a screenshot of his communication with Google. Tyler Cohen worked as an Associate Manager – Strategy & Ops at DoorDash before getting a job at Google. In his post, Cohen admits he toed the line between perseverance and insanity when he kept applying at Google despite facing multiple rejections.Also Read - Google Street View Makes A Comeback In India, Will Soon Be Available In These 10 Cities

In the photo, it is seen that he first applied for a job at the tech giant in August 2019. He was rejected. He then applied twice in September 2019. He was rejected both times. He took a break and resumed to apply again in June 2020 during the pandemic but got rejected every time until Jul 19, 2022 when he was finally selected by Google.

He wrote, “There’s a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I’m still trying to figure out which one I have”.

See the post here:

The post has gone viral, with many congratulating him. “What a journey it’s been, Tyler! It was definitely time,” wrote Google. Some users even recounted their own experiences. One user wrote that he applied to Amazon over 120+ times and then landed a position in the company. However, there were also some who criticised him for chasing after a company.

“You applied on May 3rd and got rejected, then applied again on May 6th and got the job. We can only assume that the two applications were for very different roles, otherwise it would mean that Google’s hiring process is completely random.So what is the moral here? Google is such a dream company that your goal is just to get into the company, no matter what role you’re offered? And so you spent the last two years applying for 39 different roles? Or maybe there were 39 similar roles, so at the end it’s just a matter of luck,” a user named Enrico Camporeale wrote.