Malappuram: Every year, the Public Service Commission sees some unique candidates and this time, it's a mother-son duo who have hogged all the limelight and rightly so. As it turns out, a 42-year-old mother, Bindu, cleared the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) examination along with her 24-year-old son, Vivek. With this, both she and her son are set to enter government service together. Notably, the Kerala PSC results were declared on August 3. While Vivek cleared the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38, Bindu secured 92 rank in the Last Grade Servants (LGS) examination conducted by the Kerala State Public Service commission.

Vivek lauded his mother for all her success, remarking how Bindu encouraged him. He also credited his father and appreciated the motivation given by his teachers. “We used to attend coaching classes together. My mother brought me to this and my father arranged all facilities for us. We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. We both studied together but did not expect that we would qualify it together. We both are very happy,” Vivek said.

The 24-year-old said that it was the fourth attempt by his mother to clear the exam, as she remained unsuccessful in all her previous attempts. After he became eligible to sit for the exam he joined his mother in coaching classes and regularly attended them. Bindu who works as an Anganwadi teacher could attend the coaching classes only on Sundays. She had been aiming for the ICDS(Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor exam and those attempts, she said, helped her to clear the LGS exam.

“I went regular at the coaching classes and my mother used to come on Sundays. As she was preparing for the ICDS supervisor examination, she got LGS as a bonus. She has attained this as a result of the efforts that she had put in for ICDS,” Vivek said.

The internet was thrilled with the inspiring news and congratulated the dynamic duo. One user wrote, "These kind of news are real inspiration…" Another commented, "Age is just a number ! There is no age limit to pursue Education or higher Studies ……! Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter !"

