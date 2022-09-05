Viral News: Remember the story of Dheeraj, a sweeper who did not withdraw his salary from the bank account for about 10 years? Sadly, the sweeper died in the wee hours of Sunday, because of tuberculosis. However, what stands out in this story is the fact that over Rs 70 lakh was found in his bank account after he died! Notably, Dheeraj was a safai karamchari at the leprosy department of the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) in Prayagraj. Dheeraj’s father was also a sweeper in the same hospital and after his death, Dheeraj had got the job.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves To Honey Singh's Alcoholic, Killer Expressions Win The Internet | Watch

For some strange reason, both father and son, had never withdrawn any money from their salary account. Like his father, Dheeraj survived by asking and begging money from people walking on the road. Apart from this, his 80-year-old mother also drew a pension every month, and that’s how both of them managed the expenses.

“Dheeraj never withdrew money form his account. He and his mother survived on the latter’s pension and if he needed money, he would ask for the same from friends, workers and even outsiders. His account has over Rs 70 lakhs in it,” said a friend of the deceased.

A few months ago, some officials came to inquire about the money from Dheeraj and he satisfied them with his explanation.

“He did not marry because he was afraid that the woman would decamp with his money. He would even file an Income Tax return every year,” said the friend.

(With IANS Inputs)