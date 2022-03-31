A woman on Wednesday (March 30) gave birth to a baby has two heads and three hands in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam. The baby suffers from a condition called Dicephalic Parapagus which is a rare form of partial twinning.Also Read - Rare Conjoined Girl Twins Born With Two Heads And Three Hands in Odisha's Kendrapara

Dr Brajesh Lahoti, MY Hospital, Indore said, "The child is currently stable on the support system."

What is Dicephalic Parapagus or partial twinning?

Dicephalic Parapagus is a rare form of partial twinning with two heads side by side on one torso. Infants conjoined this way are sometimes called “two-headed babies” in popular media. The condition is also called parapagus dicephalus. If carried to term, most dicephalic twins are stillborn, or die soon after birth. A small number are known to have survived to adulthood.

Conjoined twins appear in one in 50,000 to one in 100,000 births. Dicephalic twins represent about 11 percent of all conjoined twins.

The extent to which limbs and organs are duplicated varies from case to case. One head may be only partially developed (anencephalic),or both may be complete. In some cases, two complete hearts are present as well, which improves their chances of survival. The total number of arms may be two, three or four.