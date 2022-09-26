Viral News: The internet is full of several stories of how people ordered phones and laptops, but ended up receiving bizarre stuff instead. In yet another incident of confusion by an online shopping site, a customer received a few bars of soap after he ordered a laptop. Notably, Yashaswi Sharma, says he ordered his father a laptop during the Big Billion Days sale, but his father wasn’t familiar with the “open box” delivery concept.Also Read - In Unique Navratri Tradition, Men in Gujarat Wear Sarees And Perform Garba | See Viral Pics

In a LinkedIn post, he narrated the entire ordeal. He wrote, "He was unaware of "open-box" delivery concept (if you don't know what it is, yes, most people in India are not familiar with it yet). Open-box means he was to give OTP to delivery boy only after inspecting the laptop. He assumed OTP was to be given upon receiving the package – as is usual for prepaid deliveries – so he gave it when the box was delivered. I have CCTV proof of delivery boy coming and going without box being inspected. And subsequently the unboxing revealed no laptop inside."

FLIPKART SENDS SOAP BARS INSTEAD OF LAPTOP: SEE THE POST HERE

When he took the matter up with the customer support executive, they blamed his father for sharing the OTP without checking his order.

He further wrote, “Despite this, Flipkart’s seniormost customer support executive says: No return possible. Your father shouldn’t have given OTP without checking the laptop. This is our final stance. This matter cannot be escalated further.”

My father’s fault is that he assumed the package – coming from a #flipkart assured seller – will contain a laptop and not detergent. Why couldn’t the delivery boy inform the receiver about open box concept before asking for OTP? Posting this as my last attempt at resolution before I approach the consumer forum. Middle class Indians cannot simply absorb a laptop worth of loss very easily. Please amplify!”