Viral News: Indians, especially the older generations, are adamant about reaching airports way before it’s time to catch a flight, even if it’s domestic. Desi parents are also known for reaching the railway way ahead of the train’s arrival so they can avoid any last moment rush or traffic jams. It is always good to reach early so you can avoid the stress of not missing your train but some people take it too seriously.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Jumps Into 20-Ft Sewage Drain to Save Son As He Falls Deep Inside | Watch
A Twitter user’s post is going viral where he talks about how his family reaches the railway over an hour early. He shared a picture of a train in his tweet and asked users how early their families reach the train station. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Tries to Steal Peacock Eggs, Bird Teaches Her A Lesson She Will Never Forget | Watch
Twitter user ‘Brain Nibbler’, who’s a dentist by profession, tweeted saying, “8.40 ki train ke liye meri family 7.15 baje station station pahuch gayi hai. Aapki family kitni der pehle pohchti hai?” Also Read - TikToker's Videos Help Migrants Cross Border And Enter US. Read Viral Story
His tweet has received over 1150 likes and 80 retweets. Dozens of desi Twitter users who could relate to the man shared their own photos and stories of their families reaching the railway station early.
“My parents reach 1.5 hours early because 20 years ago someone in the Khaandan missed thr train once because traffic. I don’t even question the rational anymore or they end up narrating the entire incident all over again,” a user replied.
Here are some of the funny replies from the post:
How early do you reach the train station?