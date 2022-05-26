Viral News: Indians, especially the older generations, are adamant about reaching airports way before it’s time to catch a flight, even if it’s domestic. Desi parents are also known for reaching the railway way ahead of the train’s arrival so they can avoid any last moment rush or traffic jams. It is always good to reach early so you can avoid the stress of not missing your train but some people take it too seriously.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Jumps Into 20-Ft Sewage Drain to Save Son As He Falls Deep Inside | Watch

A Twitter user's post is going viral where he talks about how his family reaches the railway over an hour early. He shared a picture of a train in his tweet and asked users how early their families reach the train station.

Twitter user 'Brain Nibbler', who's a dentist by profession, tweeted saying, "8.40 ki train ke liye meri family 7.15 baje station station pahuch gayi hai. Aapki family kitni der pehle pohchti hai?"

8.40 ki train ke liye meri family 7.15 baje station station pahuch gayi hai. Aapki family kitni der pehle pohchti hai ? pic.twitter.com/zaytRhWQ1P — Brain Nibbler (@MindExcavator) May 22, 2022

His tweet has received over 1150 likes and 80 retweets. Dozens of desi Twitter users who could relate to the man shared their own photos and stories of their families reaching the railway station early.

“My parents reach 1.5 hours early because 20 years ago someone in the Khaandan missed thr train once because traffic. I don’t even question the rational anymore or they end up narrating the entire incident all over again,” a user replied.

Here are some of the funny replies from the post:

My parents reach 1.5 hours early because 20 years ago someone in the Khaandan missed thr train once because traffic I don’t even question the rational anymore or they end up narrating the entire incident all over again — M U G G E R M U C H (@Muggermuch_) May 22, 2022

Me and my family when train is about to leave pic.twitter.com/1Kml2QXHIA — JITIN JAIN (@jitinjain012) May 22, 2022

Kind of same….poori train ka inspection bhi karte hai — Nikhil Parnandiwar (@mumbaiyyachai) May 22, 2022

Ohho late ho gaye aap log.. Min 2 hr phle to jana hi padta hai.. — P (@KudiPatakha_) May 22, 2022

7:15 is still decent. My maa would drag my ass at the station by 6 — coffeebrowneyes (@theTHAKURAIN_) May 22, 2022

Papa ke hisab se 6 baje station pahuchna zaruri hai — Mrutyunjaya swain (@Mrutyunjayaswa9) May 23, 2022

Once my dad took us midnight at railway station for early morning train… — janidewang (@janidewang) May 22, 2022

Sahi😂 — Brain Nibbler (@MindExcavator) May 22, 2022

My father was like this only . A private bus which left at 9 ..and the bus won't left without calling as conductor knows us very well . Despite that he will make us all ready by 8 and March us to the bus stop which is just 100 mtrs from home . "Belahu Savadan" was his Mantra — Sudipta Ranjan Das (@i_srd) May 22, 2022

Train pahuchne k baad pahuche the last time 🤣🤣 — पंकज कुन्तल (@KuntalPankaj) May 22, 2022

Railways wale hain … Chain khinchna allowed hai inko 😉 — dr_philomath (@soulful_saz) May 22, 2022

45 mnts notmally. Late by late. Rajdhani is good experience.Right now in pushpak exress.Good speed. Good train. People are careless. They have made AC coach dirty. I was 45mts prior its departure at the station. — Devendra (@Devendr82875880) May 22, 2022

Pehle hota tha ab 20min pehle nikalte they 🤣🤣🤣🔥 — Raghav Kedia 🇮🇳 (@RaghavKedia19) May 22, 2022

How early do you reach the train station?